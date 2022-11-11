Committee calls for Fibrus meeting following company's decision to cancel

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council committee has called for the local authority to arrange for the company tasked with bringing full fibre broadband to the area to provide it with a chance to quiz its officials on the progress of the programme.

The call came as Fibrus Networks Ltd had been due to appear before council’s economic development and regeneration committee but took the decision, according to the committe’s chair, Alderman Ian Burns, to “cancel”.

At the meeting on Tuesday, November 8, members were presented with a report detailing the progress made on broadband connectivity in the borough.

The Westminster Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) local full fibre networks programme was delivered by council from June 2018 to September 2022.

Approximately £2.5 million was awarded to the borough for this programme and this value was subsequently increased to £2.7 million thanks to council’s participation in the full fibre NI programme co-ordinated by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council on behalf of the 10 councils outside Belfast.

Through its local full fibre NI programme, council procured a contract with EIR UK Ltd to deliver a full fibre programme. EIR UK Ltd has successfully installed its own fibre connectivity to 38 of council’s sites and has installed Open Reach fibre to a further 28 sites.

Through the full fibre NI programme, Fibrus Networks Ltd delivered two sites within the borough (Havelock and Boconell) that could not be delivered through other programmes.

Members were told both programmes for council’s 68 sites are now completed and the DCMS projects have met all objectives.

Councillor Sam Nicholson sought clarity on the contents of the report and was advised by council’s head of economic development, Nicola Wilson that it highlights all the work that has been done to date under the full fibre network banner.

“It really groups everything together. Whilst this work has been completed we know there are still issues out there,” said Ms Wilson.

“Council is aware there are still issues around a potential digital divide between those areas that have really good access to broadband and those areas that don’t and how that could impact on jobs, education and quality of life as well.

“We are trying to build a head of steam to get a paper together that we are able to stand over and have the evidence for that we can bring forward. We know there will be another roll out of additional funds around this so we want to get it right and make sure we capitalise on everything that the borough deserves.”

Noting elected representatives are “all aware of the deficiencies” in the provision of broadband in certain parts of the borough, Councillor Nicholson proposed council identifies the issues and reports them to the appropriate government departments.

The Armagh councillor also called on the committee to bring Fibrus in for a meeting as soon as possible.

“It would be useful to this committee to get Fibrus in,” said Cllr Nicholson. “It would be interesting to see where they are and what areas are currently being serviced in our borough.

“Personally, that would be very useful. Broadband provision, or lack of, covers a range of different things from economic interest to education and all aspects of our working lives.”

The committee’s chair, Alderman Ian Burns, confirmed Fibrus has been due to attend this meeting and said efforts would be made to ensure they attended a future committee meeting.

“They were due to come in tonight but they cancelled so we will get them in at a future meeting,” he said.

Councillor Jill Macauley said she was “happy enough” to second her UUP colleague’s proposal telling the chamber she is “keen to get them [Fibrus] in and speak to them about a few concerns we have locally as well”.