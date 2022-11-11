Councillor welcomes news of work experience policy for Council

A councillor has welcomed confirmation Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is soon to introduce a work experience policy that will allow it to once again start offering opportunities across its departments.

Speaking at a meeting of council’s economic development and regeneration committee on Tuesday, November 8, Councillor Margaret Tinsley said: “We used to bring young people in on work experience across many departments to try and increase their employability and give them work experience, since the Covid-19 pandemic that has ceased,” she said.

“I have asked on a number of occasions when this would recommence and nobody can tell me.

“If we are going out to businesses and trying to improve the employability of young people and our workforce I think we, as a council, should be offering a service with regards to that to.

“If Olga [Murtagh, council’s strategic director of community and growth] could take that on board and raise it with HR that would be great. I have raised it on a number of occasions but I really think we need to speed it up a wee bit.”

Council’s head of economic development, Nicola Wilson said Cllr Tinsley was right about the benefits of work experience and told the chamber her decision to raise the issue was a “timely” one.

“You are absolutely right,” said Ms Wilson. “Work experience is a way for people in the community, both young and older, to get that experience but also for us to be able to have that pipeline of people coming through as well.

“It is very timely because I have been at various meetings where HR has been spearheading and working on a work experience policy and its delivery.

“I was very heartened to hear that and be part of it. Can I just say, from my experience on that group, our HR colleagues are looking forward to the delivery of that policy very shortly.”

Councillor Tinsley welcomed this response and told the chamber she was “looking forward” to seeing the policy’s implementation sooner rather than later.

“I welcome this and really appreciate the work that has been done developing it,” she said. “I look forward to when we can bring people of all age groups back into council.

“One of the things we were lacking was getting people into posts and perhaps if people are in, on work experience, it will be a good tool to let them see what goes in to working for council so I really do welcome this news tonight.”