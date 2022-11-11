Disqualification for guilty pleas

A motorist has been disqualified for six months after pleading guilty to two offences.

The case of Philip Gerard Gentle, (32), of Castlehill Gardens, Augher, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, November 9.

The court heard that on January 26 this year, police were conducting a speed operation on Lurgan Road, Aghagallon, with the defendant’s vehicle detected travelling at 40mph in a 30mph zone.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was spoken to.

However, further police enquiries showed that Gentle had no driving licence.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant’s licence was taken off him on medical grounds following a previous incident and that he should have known not to have got behind the wheel.

It was added that it wasn’t the greatest speed ever to come before the court but that Gentle knows there’s a case of inevitability about the outcome of his guilty pleas.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £100 for no driving licence and a six-month disqualification, as well as a £100 fine and a six-month disqualification for excess speed.