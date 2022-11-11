Lockhart endorses ‘You-can’t-put-me-Down Syndrome’ campaign

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has joined with MPs from across the United Kingdom in showing her support for a new campaign aimed at rewriting the medical narrative around those with Down syndrome.

Speaking in Westminster at the launch event, Carla Lockhart said: “For too long there has been a negative stigma associated with Down Syndrome. This was never more evident when abortion law was shaped to allow an abortion on the basis of a diagnosis of Down Syndrome in an unborn child.

"The purpose of this really positive campaign is to show that those young people born with Down Syndrome can lead really fulfilling lives, as part of a loving family unit, and are as valued as anyone else in our society. It is horrific that there are those within our society, including our medical profession, who perpetuate a narrative that those with Down Syndrome are somehow inferior, even less worthy of the gift of life. We need to change this attitude.

"This is a fantastically positive campaign and really does challenge attitudes. My hope is that it will influence a change in mindset, that will see the potential of life in those with a diagnosis of Down Syndrome."