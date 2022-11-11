Lurgan church celebrates anniversary giveaway

High Street Methodist Church in Lurgan is celebrating receiving £1,500 as part of specialist insurer Methodist Insurance’s 150th anniversary.

To celebrate the milestone the oldest insurance company in the country launched its Celebration Awards to give a total of £22,500 to 15 Methodist Churches and the communities they serve.

Churches were asked to explain, in no more than 300 words, how they would use the funding to support their church’s work and how it will benefit the local community.

Hundreds of entries were submitted to the competition, demonstrating how Methodist Churches are providing vital support to communities struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis while still recovering from the impact of the pandemic.

High Street Methodist Church told judges about their plans to re-establish a local youth club that closed during the pandemic.

Pre-pandemic the club had been going for over twenty years bringing together young people aged from thirteen to eighteen, often with no church connection, from across the sectarian divide, and from all backgrounds.

Mark Hand, youth pastor at High Street Methodist Church, said: “Before Covid the club was absolutely brilliant. Unfortunately, all the momentum was lost when the lockdowns came in. Lots of the youngsters have drifted away and lost contact, and of course there is a whole new group who have reached thirteen and beyond who have no history of attending.

“The aim is to relaunch at the beginning of 2023, and the £1,500 award is a great foundation for that rebuilding process – it will enable us to offer that volunteer training, source new games, resources, and sports equipment, and really let people know that we’re back.

“I can’t overstate how surprised and delighted to be a winner – we’re so pleased to be able to partner with Methodist Insurance in restarting the youth club.”

Michael Angell, chief executive at Methodist Insurance, said: “It’s both humbling and deeply impressive that we had so many amazing entries showcasing the work of the Methodist Church.

“Churches across the country have been doing their bit and sacrificing their own time to help those less fortunate and to serve their local communities in pursuit of their mission.

“Congratulations to High Street Methodist Church on their win and I am sure they will put the £1,500 award to good use and continue their outstanding work.”