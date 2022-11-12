Councils putting the spotlight on key growth businesses during Enterprise Week

The Mid South West Region (MSW) is hosting a business innovation workshop with a focus on ‘Growing through Innovation’ as part of Enterprise Week.

The workshop will be held online on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 10am.

MSW is a collaboration between Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and Mid Ulster District Council which aims to supercharge the economic growth of the region over the next 10 to 15 years guided by the delivery of the Regional Economic Strategy.

In recent years, innovation has become increasingly more important to businesses as many adapt to a fast-changing world to ensure they remain sustainable and have a competitive edge.

The workshop, facilitated by Clodagh Rice, BBC Journalist, will be in conversation with three local business leaders Colin Edgar of CET Cryospas, Stephen Smyth from TCTS Group Ltd and Terry Mullin, Global Automation.

Established by Colin Edgar in 2002, CET CryoSpas, based in Dromore, Co Down, offers state of the art ice bath recovery for professional sports clubs around the world. Clients include AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal FC, Team GB, Wembley Stadium, Wimbledon (Tennis), the German Olympic Association etc. Outside of Europe, CET have also supplied the World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Beijing Sports University, the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Blue Jays to name a few. This month CET are also launching their new palm cooling device, the CoreTx GO.

Global Automation, based in Dungannon Co Tyrone, was formed in 1999 and the company has grown steadily since. Today they provide a quality Systems Integration Service to customers over a range of industries and is established as a premier supplier of Software, IIOT Solutions, Systems Integration and Support in the industrial automation sector. Established by local entrepreneur Terry Mullin, with over 20 years’ experience in the Electrical Engineering and Automation Business, Global Automation aims to deliver effective and innovative solutions to customers utilising the latest technologies and products.

For the past 16 years, TCTS Group Ltd, based in Lisnaskea Co Fermanagh, have been providing Road Transport, Passenger Transport and Commercial sectors with support, advice and guidance through Consultancy, Training and Technical expertise. The company provides full compliance support in all areas within the transport and commercial sectors. Founder and Managing Director, Stephen Smyth, created the company drawing on his 25 years’ experience in vast specialist fields including Automotive Engineering, Vehicle examination and transport management. Stephen provides services remotely and at business premises across UK and Ireland.

Chair of the Mid South West Region Governance Steering Group, Councillor Sam Nicholson, explains: “As home to one third of NI firms, the Mid South West Region is the headquarters of many word-leading export businesses and accounts for 27% of NI’s exports.

"The Regional Economic Strategy and investment, including through the Growth Deal, will help to encourage and support innovation and create the optimum conditions for more businesses to thrive. The entrepreneurs participating on the panel are in a prime position to provide an insight into running a successful business and to share their experiences of how innovation and being innovative has helped to grow their businesses.”

Growth through Innovation will be held online at 10am on Thursday 17 November 2022 and free spaces for the webinar can be booked here: https://plannd.co.uk/muew22-growth-through-innovation/.