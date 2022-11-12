'Focus should be on replacing Protocol' - Lockhart

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has called for the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris MP to ensure the Government address the trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, following meetings with local businesses impacted by the Protocol.

The DUP MP said: “I am dealing with a range of local businesses who continue to be negatively impacted upon by the Protocol.

"Some have had long established supply chains brought to an end, some have seen the cost of doing business across the Irish Sea rise significantly to the point where it is not viable to do business.

"Many in other political parties or the media do not want to hear of these problems, but they do exist and are having a real impact on our local economy. When you factor in that these issues exist during the grace periods, the impact of the full implementation called for by other parties is frightening.

"It is imperative that the Government step up to the plate and fulfil the commitments they made in New Decade New Approach. It was on the basis of that agreement that Stormont was restored. The longer they fail to deliver upon their commitments, the more damage will be caused to local businesses and consumers, and the longer it will take to restore a local Executive. The current situation is untenable.

"The DUP has a mandate from the people to ensure the Protocol is replaced prior to the return of Stormont. We will not renege on our commitments to the people who endorsed our stance. I met with the Secretary of State last week and made this point to him.

"The ball is in his court and he, alongside his Government colleagues, must urgently find solutions."