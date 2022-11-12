Nurses should have fair pay: O'Dowd

Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd has said nurses should have fair pay and safe conditions, and that the British Chancellor needs to step up and support our health workers.

Speaking after RCN announced that they will strike, the MLA said: "The last thing our nurses should have to do is take to the streets in strike action.

"I have seen the amazing work done by the nurses in local health settings and beyond. They should have fair pay and conditions for their dedication, particularly during this cost-of-living emergency and after everything they sacrificed during the pandemic.

"It becomes more difficult to retain skilled health and social workers when they are not being paid fairly and in safe working conditions. This needs to be tackled.

"The British Chancellor needs to deliver a fair pay award for our nurses immediately. They shouldn’t have to wait any longer for this."