Shock expressed after two men are assaulted in the early hours of the morning

Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault on two men in Lurgan this morning, Sunday, November 13.

Inspector Gary McCullough said: "It was reported shortly before 12.20am this morning that two men had been assaulted by two other men in the Derrymacash Road area.

"The two victims, aged in their 30s and 50s, were repeatedly punched and kicked in an unprovoked attack and were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have any information, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 38 13/11/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

The attack has been condemned by Sinn Fein's Catherine Nelson.

Cllr Nelson said, "The people of Aghacommon and Derrymacash are in shock today. This is a quiet village in which everyone knows everyone and where these sort of attacks are unheard of.

"I wish the victims a full recovery and send solidarity to them and their families."