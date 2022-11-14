Council's head of tourism claims local authority is taking joined up approach to hospitality support

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is taking a joined-up approach to its support for the local hospitality sector, its head of tourism has claimed.

Speaking at a meeting of council’s economic development and regeneration committee on Tuesday, November 8, council’s head of tourism, arts and culture, Brian Johnston described the current scenario of inflation and high energy prices as a “perfect storm” for the hospitality industry but said the local authority is doing all it can to make businesses aware of the help available.

His comments came in response to a question from Councillor Sam Nicholson who asked what “engagement has been going on with ourselves and businesses”.

“I appreciate there is not a lot we can probably do to help them and everyone is facing these problems but the stories are these guys will not be here at the end of this, if there isn’t something to help them.

“What is the general feeling out there and is there anything we can do to assist these businesses?”

Mr Johnston explained that council is part of the NI Tourism Alliance and said his team is in direct, daily contact with local businesses offering all the support and guidance it can.

“We are a member of the NI Tourism Alliance,” he said. “It is the body that represents the industry across NI. We are very much talking to businesses daily and there are weekly ezines going out. Our role is to amalgamate all the different supports that are out there and bring it together into one easy to read ezine every week.

“Our team also follow up on that so if anyone has any particular areas of help they require we will follow up on that. There are some very obvious things that businesses want and need and it is feeding that up to the Tourism Alliance who sit at the top table in Northern Ireland and are talking to government as well.

“We are doing that, constantly sifting to find any schemes that would help and our team are going out and helping to fill in application forms for various initiatives so we are doing everything we can and being as responsive as we can.

“Everything has been joined up as closely as we can. We are very much in response mode at present.”

Cllr Nicholson said he was pleased to hear that council was taking such action and Cllr Jill Macauley echoed his comments and told the chamber the borough has “a lot of local businesses who are struggling and just need a helping hand”.

Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon said he was pleased to hear of “the collaboration that is taking place in council” and called for councillors to be sent the weekly ezine as well.

“Through the Covid pandemic we were kept updated about support packages available and we could know where to direct people,” he said.

“If there is similar information available at present I would ask that elected representatives are sent it so we can help guide those in the need to the right place.”