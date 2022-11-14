Free car parking returns this festive season providing major boost to town centre retailers

Parking fees will be waived in Council-owned off-street pay-and-display car parks in Armagh City, Banbridge, Lurgan and Portadown in the run-up to Christmas to support town centre retailers, visitors and residents on the countdown to Christmas.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is once again delivering its popular free parking scheme to encourage more people onto the high streets, as part of its ‘Christmas Wrapped Up’ campaign.

Shoppers will be able to avail of free parking throughout the borough on the 4 Saturdays on the run up to Christmas; 3, 10, 17 and 24 December.

In addition to this shoppers can take advantage of free off-street car parking in council-owned pay and display car parks on Georgian Day in Armagh City on Saturday 26 November, and in various towns on the day of each magical Christmas Celebration event; Portadown on 18 November, Lurgan on 19 November, and Banbridge on 25 November.

Commenting on the importance of supporting local high streets this Christmas, Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield said: "This popular free car parking scheme will complement other Council-led initiatives designed to support our local highstreets and residents this Christmas. As a Council we are very aware of the cost of living crisis, and the continued economic instability that is having a major impact on housholders and businesses across the borough.

“With many retail businesses and small independents struggling to survive, it’s vital that people show them their support this Christmas, as they have before throughout difficult times.

“Free parking is an added incentive for shoppers that will hopefully enable the local retail sector to capitalise on Christmas sales, during what is for many a critically important time to boost revenue.

“Let’s show our local retail businesses our continued support, to help keep jobs in our communities and lights on in our high streets, as they help us to get ‘Christmas all wrapped up’ for all the family.

Some 1,569 parking spaces will be free to use in 15 council-owned and operated off-street pay-and-display car parks in the borough’s main urban centres. They include Dobbin Street Lane, Friary Road East, Linenhall Street and Lonsdale Road in Armagh City, Bridge Street East, Commercial Road, Downshire Place and Townsend Street in Banbridge, Castle Lane and Waring Street 3 in Lurgan and Magowan Buildings, Marley Street, Meadow Lane West, West Street and William Street in Portadown.

In addition to placing covers on parking meters in all relevant car parks, the Council will erect signage at entrances to remind shoppers that they can avail of free parking on the chosen dates.

Motorists are reminded that traffic attendants will still be operating in car parks on the free parking days and will enforce all other aspects of car parking, for example out of bay parking, to ensure that car parks will still operate in a safe manner for all users.

To find out more, visit: www.christmaswrappedup.com