Local food producers bring home 21 awards from the Irish Food Awards!

The success of food suppliers within the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area is continuing to sky-rocket, following the incredible success at the recent Irish Food Awards (Blas na hÉireann) – where an unprecedented 21 awards were won!

These highly sought-after awards celebrate the very best of Irish food and drink, with competitors from all over the island of Ireland submitting their products in the hope of securing one of the awards.

Entered products were blind tested, meaning all packaging was removed from each product before facing the judges, creating a level playing field for both the big and small companies.

With only five finalists from each category, 11 of the borough’s finest artisans and producers came out on top winning an outstanding 21 awards.

Among the award winners, Holmes Bakery in Portadown took home a Gold Award for the 5th consecutive year for their Butter Shortbread and Burren Balsamics took home the Best in County for Armagh in 2022.

“What absolutely exceptional results to come home with from these highly prestigious awards,” commented the Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Paul Greenfield.

“We know that the food producers within our borough are outstanding in what they do, and these awards are testament to that incredible talent. This shows exactly why we are known as the ‘Food Heartland’ and would like to express my sincere congratulations to all those who have achieved this well-deserved recognition.”

The winning producers were as follows:

Kari Kitchen, Portadown: Gold for Mango Chicken Curry

Burren Balsamics, Richhill:

Gold for Balsamic and Honey Piccalilli

Gold for Wild Garlic Salt and Peppercorn Mill

Gold for Blackcurrant Infused Balsamic Vinegar

Gold for Butter Shortbread, Best in County for Armagh

Kestrel Foods, Portadown: Gold for Mamia Strawberry Strings

Daily Bake, Armagh: Gold for Deluxe Premium Gravy

Holmes Bakery, Portadown: Gold for Butter Shortbread

Avondale Foods, Lurgan:

Gold for Drinagh Chedder Cheese Coleslaw

Silver for Sunblushed Tomato and Regatto Orzo Pasta Salad

Silver for Sumac Spiced Courgette and Radish Slaw

Whites Oats, Tandragee:

Gold for Organic Wafer Oats

Silver for Tesco Irish Oats

CRAIC foods limited, Craigavon: Gold for Chilli Furikake

Long Meadow Cider, Portadown

Silver for Long Meadow Blossom Burst

Silver for Long Meadow Rhubarb and Honey Cider

Gold for Apple Cider Vinegar

L’Artisan Foods, Craigavon: Gold for Kibe

Armagh Cider, Portadown

Silver for Armagh Craft Cider Medium

Bronze for Armagh Cider Sweet

Gold for Armagh Craft Cider Dry