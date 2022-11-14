Local food producers bring home 21 awards from the Irish Food Awards!

Shera McAloran from Kari Kitchen, Portadown pictured centre receiving a Gold Award from John Sheehy (left) representing Blas na hÉireann and Harry Simpson representing Blenders (right).
The success of food suppliers within the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area is continuing to sky-rocket, following the incredible success at the recent Irish Food Awards (Blas na hÉireann) – where an unprecedented 21 awards were won!
These highly sought-after awards celebrate the very best of Irish food and drink, with competitors from all over the island of Ireland submitting their products in the hope of securing one of the awards.
Entered products were blind tested, meaning all packaging was removed from each product before facing the judges, creating a level playing field for both the big and small companies.
With only five finalists from each category, 11 of the borough’s finest artisans and producers came out on top winning an outstanding 21 awards.
Among the award winners, Holmes Bakery in Portadown took home a Gold Award for the 5th consecutive year for their Butter Shortbread and Burren Balsamics took home the Best in County for Armagh in 2022.
“What absolutely exceptional results to come home with from these highly prestigious awards,” commented the Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Paul Greenfield.
“We know that the food producers within our borough are outstanding in what they do, and these awards are testament to that incredible talent. This shows exactly why we are known as the ‘Food Heartland’ and would like to express my sincere congratulations to all those who have achieved this well-deserved recognition.”
The winning producers were as follows:
Kari Kitchen, Portadown: Gold for Mango Chicken Curry
Burren Balsamics, Richhill:
Gold for Balsamic and Honey Piccalilli
Gold for Wild Garlic Salt and Peppercorn Mill
Gold for Blackcurrant Infused Balsamic Vinegar
Gold for Butter Shortbread, Best in County for Armagh
Kestrel Foods, Portadown: Gold for Mamia Strawberry Strings
Daily Bake, Armagh: Gold for Deluxe Premium Gravy
Holmes Bakery, Portadown: Gold for Butter Shortbread
Avondale Foods, Lurgan:
Gold for Drinagh Chedder Cheese Coleslaw
Silver for Sunblushed Tomato and Regatto Orzo Pasta Salad
Silver for Sumac Spiced Courgette and Radish Slaw
Whites Oats, Tandragee:
Gold for Organic Wafer Oats
Silver for Tesco Irish Oats
CRAIC foods limited, Craigavon: Gold for Chilli Furikake
Long Meadow Cider, Portadown
Silver for Long Meadow Blossom Burst
Silver for Long Meadow Rhubarb and Honey Cider
Gold for Apple Cider Vinegar
L’Artisan Foods, Craigavon: Gold for Kibe
Armagh Cider, Portadown
Silver for Armagh Craft Cider Medium
Bronze for Armagh Cider Sweet
Gold for Armagh Craft Cider Dry