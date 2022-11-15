Craigavon Emergency Department working "far beyond capacity"

Craigavon Area Hospital

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

Tuesday 15 November 2022 18:39

The Southern Trust has said that the Emergency Department at Craigavon Area Hospital is working "under extreme pressure" and "far beyond capacity".

At the time of writing 138 patients are in the ED with other patients waiting outside in ambulances for extended periods.

It was reported that at 3pm this afternoon there were six emergency ambulances queued at the hospital.

In a statement the Trust said that patients "are waiting a very long time in the emergency department to be admitted to a hospital ward.

"We are facing particular ongoing challenges in admitting patients and managing these pressures is a huge ongoing daily challenge for our exhausted staff," the trust said.

"Reduced access to domiciliary care packages and limited nursing or residential home places, makes it very challenging to meet the increasing demand for support at the point of discharge.

"However, it is vital that where possible, patients leave the hospital immediately when medically fit for discharge."

