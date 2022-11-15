Join in the Daily Mile Santa Run and win a visit to your school by an Olympian!

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is encouraging all local schools and early years settings to get moving and join The Daily Mile Santa Run next month on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Open to all schools across Northern Ireland – right from early years to secondary level – the virtual mass participation event aims to get as many young people as possible active together at the same time to help raise awareness of children’s mental health and wellbeing.

For some added motivation to get involved in this free, fun, and festive event, ABC Council is giving all participating schools the chance to win a visit from Tokyo 2020 Olympian, Russell White. The Banbridge triathlete will meet the winning class and will share his personal experiences in sport as well as run a Daily Mile with all the children.

So, to be in with a chance of winning, please follow the below steps:

Be an early years, primary or secondary school based in the borough of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

Register for ‘The Daily Mile Santa Run’ taking place on Friday 02 December 2022 by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3WYC8hT

Submit a picture of your class participating in this year’s ‘The Daily Mile Santa Run’ to sportsdevelopment@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk before 4pm on Wednesday 07 December 2022.

The winning picture will be selected at random – so it’s true what they say, you need to be in it to win it!

Please note by submitting photos as part of this competition, you give Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council consent to share these photos on its website and social media channels for the sole purpose of promoting The Daily Mile and this competition.

The Daily Mile Santa Run is organised by the Daily Mile Network (NI) in partnership with Daily Mile Foundation. To find out more about The Daily Mile Santa Run, visit: https://thedailymile.co.uk/northern-ireland-does-the-daily-mile/.

For any further information on the competition, please contact Amanda Mogey at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on amanda.mogey@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.