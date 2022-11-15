PIPS to host suicide prevention workshop in Lurgan

A suicide intervention skills workshop is being organised PIPS Hope and Support in Lurgan.

The workshop will take place on November 22 at 6pm at their offices at 39-41 Union Street in the town.

safeTALK is an internationally recognised course in suicide prevention. Participants will learn to spot signs of suicidal thoughts, as well as who to contact when they do. This is an entry-level intervention course, open to all members of the public, and is kindly funded by the PHA and therefore free-of-charge for participants.

If you would like to attend this workshop, your place can be booked by clicking here.

Alternatively, you can call in on 028 302 66195.