Plans submitted to give bar formerly known as the Ceili House a new lease of life

Plans have been submitted to rebuild the former Manhattan Bar on Lurgan’s Church Place.

Formerly known as the Ceili House, the pub went up in flames in April 2014 with extensive damage causing two floors to collapse as well as the roof.

Since then the building has been left vacant but new proposals submitted by McCreanor and Co Architects for the “proposed alteration, conservation and renovation of 38 Church Place, Lurgan” on behalf of applicants PKO Leisure could give it a new lease of life.

If approved the plans would see the creation of a public bar, a lounge bar and a restaurant across the three floors of the building.

The planning application says the works would comprise of internal alterations; the reinstatement of fire damaged floors and ceilings; the installation of gas fired central heating as well as rewiring and the installation of a fire alarm and burglar alarm systems.

If given approval the proposals would also allow for the repair of historic fabric, and the replacement of “inappropriate” and fire damaged windows.

There would also be alterations to the shop front, the alteration of a number of door and window openings, the reinstatement of fire damaged roof structures and re-slating of pitched roofs with natural Welsh slate.

Collapsed gables and chimneys would also be reinstated while the entire property and all associated site works would be re-decorated.

The proposals will now be advertised publicly before a decision is taken by planners.