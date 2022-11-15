Police go nuts over drivers doing donuts

Police go nuts over drivers doing donuts
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

Tuesday 15 November 2022 9:06

Lurgan police are warning motorists against the dangers of doing donuts.

It was reported yesterday (Monday) that members of the Lurgan Neighbourhood Police Team were on patrol on the Derryola Bridge Road when they happened upon a vehicle performing donuts in the road.

“This behaviour is not only a danger to the driver of the offending vehicle but also to any innocent motorists or pedestrians who may be using the road at the same time,” officers said.

“The public road network is not the place to be showing off.

“On this occasion the driver was lucky to only receive penalty points on his licence and a fine.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com