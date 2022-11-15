Police go nuts over drivers doing donuts

Lurgan police are warning motorists against the dangers of doing donuts.

It was reported yesterday (Monday) that members of the Lurgan Neighbourhood Police Team were on patrol on the Derryola Bridge Road when they happened upon a vehicle performing donuts in the road.

“This behaviour is not only a danger to the driver of the offending vehicle but also to any innocent motorists or pedestrians who may be using the road at the same time,” officers said.

“The public road network is not the place to be showing off.

“On this occasion the driver was lucky to only receive penalty points on his licence and a fine.”