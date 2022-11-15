Unemployment down in borough compared to last year - but signs of weakening start to show

Unemployment figures for October have shown that the borough has seen a decrease in unemployment over the past year.

Over 1,000 fewer people in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough are out of worked compared to the same time last year, according to latest figures released by the Department for the Economy.

A total of 3,445 people claimed unemployment benefits in the borough during October – 1,935 of those being male and 1,510 being female.

That’s 1,010 fewer than in October last year – a decrease of 22.7%.

However, there has been a slight increase in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits compared to the previous month’s figures. Forty more people claimed benefits in October than in September.

Across Northern Ireland the seasonally adjusted number of people on the claimant count was 36,100 (3.8% of the workforce), which was an increase of 1.4% from the previous month’s revised figure. The October claimant count remains higher than the pre-pandemic count in March 2020 (by 21.1%).

The latest labour market release shows that payroll employee numbers and earnings have both increased over the year. Measures of total employment (e.g. employment rate and hours worked), unemployment and economic inactivity continue to show improvement over the year but have not yet returned to their pre-pandemic position.

Payrolled employee numbers increased by 0.2% over the month and are 2.5% above the figure recorded in October 2021. Payroll earnings also increased over the month, by 0.5% and are 6.3% above the figure recorded in October 2021.

There were 60 redundancies confirmed to the Department in October 2022. Over the most recent twelve-month period, 1,290 redundancies were proposed and 940 were confirmed, continuing the trend of decreasing annual confirmed redundancies seen throughout 2022.