Committee welcomes changing places draft policy and recommends it moves forward

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s draft changing places toilet (CPT) policy is set for public consultation after being unanimously welcomed by members of the local authority’s leisure and community services committee.

At a meeting on Monday, November 14, members were advised the creation of a policy, which was called for in a motion adopted by the council in October 2021, is now complete and the draft is ready to go forward for public consultation.

CPTs meet the needs of people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, as well as people with other physical disabilities such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy and multiple sclerosis.

These toilets provide specific equipment, including a height adjustable adult-sized changing table, a tracking hoist system, adequate space for a disabled person and up to two carers and a peninsular WC with room either side in a safe and clean environment.

A CPT enables people with complex care needs to take part in everyday activities such as travel, shopping, family days out or attending sport events. CPTs should be provided in addition to standard accessible toilets.

The policy sets out priority locations for CPTs, including outdoor sites, to ensure reasonable coverage; the provision of a portable CPT at a minimum of 12 large scale Council led large events and promotion of CPTs with local businesses and communities.

Members were advised the financial implications of this policy will need to be considered on a project-by-project basis.

“Council recognises that it can cause challenges to travel any distance to use CPTs,” reads the draft policy.

“However, a reasonable spread of CPTs across the borough would enable greater access to facilities and open spaces.

“The map highlights the towns of Dromore, Keady, Rathfriland and the area between Armagh and Portadown as priority locations for future CPTs.”

Speaking at the meeting, the committee’s Chair, Councillor Louise McKinstry paid tribute to her UUP colleague, Councillor Julie Flaherty, telling the chamber she said would have been quick to speak on the matter were she fit enough to attend the meeting.

“I would like to propose this policy, if Councillor Julie Flaherty was here tonight she would have been pretty quickly to speak on this one so I would like to officially propose the draft policy goes forward to public consultation,” she said.

The proposal was seconded by SDLP councillor Eamon McNeill before DUP councillor Margaret Tinsley voiced her party’s support for the proposal as well.

Sinn Fein councillor Keith Haughian confirmed his party was also in support of the proposal and praised Cllr Flaherty for her efforts to make this policy a reality.

“We fully support this proposal as well and want to thank the officers for their efforts on this one,” he said.

“I also want to put on record my appreciation for the effort Cllr Flaherty has put in on this one.

“I know she is not here tonight but I mean, every opportunity she has been given she has raised this and pushed it.

“She has worked her backside off to try and get it towards that and I think everybody would agree she deserves our respect and thanks for pushing it as hard as she has and I just want that on record.”