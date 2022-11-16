Council asked to put on additional dates for roller disco

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has been asked to put on further dates to meet the demand for a festive roller skating disco in Banbridge.

As of 10:30am on Tuesday, November 15, the council’s website showed there was one ticket left for a roller skate disco at 2pm on Thursday, December 22.

Currently, the local authority has organised five sessions on Thursday, December 22 from 2-3pm; 3:15-4:15pm; 4:30-5:30pm; 5:45pm-6:45pm and 7pm-8pm.

The festive event is described as an opportunity to “skate with Santa and roll with Rudolph” and as a “fun festive treat for all the family on wheels”.

Such has been the demand for this event, Alderman Glenn Barr has asked officers to explore the possibility of adding additional dates and times so that all those who wish to go are able to.

Speaking at the leisure and community services committee on Monday, November 14, the Banbridge councillor said: “I know the Christmas roller skating disco at Banbridge leisure centre has been widely sought after.

“All the tickets went quickly and officers put on another couple of afternoon sessions but basically all of them went within a couple of hours.

“Given this, I was wondering can Council look at providing an additional day and evening for those who still are not off work for Christmas.

“I know a few people are still not able to get tickets and somebody had to go down to the leisure centre to get them as the booking system did not seem to be working.”

Council’s interim strategic director of neighbourhood services, Jonathan Hayes told the chamber the local authority had already added two additional slots but, at that point on Monday evening, only “22 places” were “left in the additional slots we have made available”.

“Officers will take this request away and see if there is any availability for additional slots,” he said.

Bringing the meeting to a close, the chair of the committee, Councillor Louise McKinstry said it is good to see such demand for the event.

“It is good to know these events are now taking place in Banbridge and are so popular,” said Cllr McKinstry.

“Lurgan used to have a roller disco about 30 years ago when I was wee so obviously we are leading the way on that.

“It is good to see that something is so well subscribed to, it is great for the local community.”