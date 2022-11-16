Councillor seeks report into feasibility of 3G pitch at community centre

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s officers have been tasked with exploring the possibility of installing a 3G pitch at Dromore community centre.

A 3G (third generation) pitch is a synthetic surface which consists of three elements; synthetic turf, sand infill and rubber infill.

These surfaces are typically between 35mm-65mm in pile height.

Addressing Council’s leisure and community services committee on Monday, November 14, Alderman Paul Rankin proposed officers bring a report back to December’s committee on the feasibility of installing one of these surfaces at Dromore community centre.

“I am asking the committee to agree to a proposal for officers to go away and bring back a report for the December committee looking into the feasibility of converting one of the grass pitches at Dromore community centre into a 3G pitch,” he said.

“That will involve, first of all, a flood risk assessment, it is basically for the officers to go away and come back with a report in regard to a flood risk assessment to see whether it is feasible for one of those grass pitches at Dromore community centre to be converted, at some stage, into a 3G pitch.

“That is basically my proposal in a nut shell, at this stage.”

The Chair of the committee, Councillor Louise McKinstry quipped that Alderman Rankin’s use of “at this stage” is “quite a caveat” before inviting Council newcomer, Councillor Kyle Moutray to speak.

Alderman Rankin’s DUP party colleague thanked the Chair for the opportunity to speak and told the chamber he “would just like to second the proposal” and with no dissent noted from the chamber, officers will now get to work on exploring the feasibility of a 3G pitch at Dromore community centre.