House prices in borough increase by over 11% in a year

The average price of a buying a house in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough has gone up by 11.6% over the last year.

Provisional results for the most recent quarter (July - September 2022) show that the average price of a house in the borough now stands at £158,001.

Land & Property Services assisted by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency today released the House Price Index report for Quarter 3 2022.

The Index measures change in the price of residential property sold in Northern Ireland (NI). The Index uses Stamp Duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC. T

The statistics show that house prices have jumped by 4.9% between April – June 2022 and July – September.

Comparatively, across Northern Ireland over the same period, the house price index increased by 4.1%.

Between Q3 2021 and Q3 2022 the house price index in Northern Ireland increased by 10.7%.

The average price for a house in Northern Ireland is £176,131 and ranges from £155,593 in Derry City and Strabane to £206,569 in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

A total of 6,402 residential properties were sold during Q3 2022, although this number will be revised upwards in the next publication due to late returns and the entry of new properties into the NI Valuation List.

The House Price Index is now 58.8% higher than Q1 in 2015.