The death has occurred of Rose Canning (née Murray)

Canning (nee Murray) (Lurgan), June 13, 2022 peacefully at home. Rose, 27 Allenhill Park, beloved wife of Jim and much loved mother of Michael, Charles and the late Stephen and Pauline. A dear mother in law to Andrea, Catriona, Jacqueline and Gordan and a cherished grandmother and great grandmother.

Requiem Mass for Rose will be celebrated on Thursday at 2.00 pm in St. Peter’s Church. Burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

St. Peregrine pray for her.

Deeply regretted by her family and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to, Alzheimer's Society NI, c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. Telephone: 02838 324404.