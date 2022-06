Cush nee Austin (Formerly Derrymacash) June 14th 2022.

Aileen R.I.P., beloved wife of the late Peter and dearly loved mother of Philip.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Patrick's Church, Derrymacash at 11.00am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Deeply regretted by her loving son, brother Desmond and family circle.