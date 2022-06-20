The death has occurred of Conor Mackin

Mackin (Craigavon), June 18, 2022 peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family.

Conor, beloved husband of Michelle and devoted father of Kyla, Conor, and Oran, a loving stepfather of Stephanie, Katie and Cameron and cherished grandfather of Blathnáid and Senan. Beloved son of the late Don and Stella Mackin and brother of Donal, Sinead and Shauna.

His funeral took place from his home, 617 Pinebank on Monday at 11.30 am to St. Anthony’s Church for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Lylo.

St. Padre Pio pray for him.

Always loved and remembered by his family and entire family circle.