The death has occurred of Evelyn Myrtle Wright

Wright / Evelyn Myrtle, 17th June 2022 at Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Peter (Danesfort, Moira). Her funeral service took place in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Robert St. Lurgan on Monday 20th at 12noon followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made for Kidney Research, c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert St. Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, brother in law Dermot and family circle.

The Day Thou Gavest Lord Is Ended