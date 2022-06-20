The death has occurred of Patricia Devlin (née Loughran)

Devlin (Nee Loughran) (Lurgan) June 19th 2022 peacefully at home 11 Portland Manor. Patricia R.I.P, dearly beloved wife of Peter and much loved mother of Louise and Peter.

Her funeral took place on Tuesday at 9.45am from her late residence to St Peter's Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Patricia's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter's Church webcam.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter, son and family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tel (028) 38322232.