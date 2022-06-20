The death has occurred of Rita McGovern (née McCaffrey)

McGovern (Nee McCaffrey)(Lurgan) June 17th 2022 peacefully. Rita dearly beloved wife of Tom 31 Derrylodge Manor Lurgan R.I.P, and much loved mother of Margaret and Marie Claire.

Her remains will be reposing at her home on today Monday from 5.00pm.

Funeral on Wednesday arriving at St Peter's Church for 2.00pm Requiem Mass.

And afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium Belfast.

Rita's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter's Church webcam.

St Rita and St Anthony pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters (wee Rosie) and family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Charis Cancer Care c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tel (028) 38322232.