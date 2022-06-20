The death has occurred of Sidney Rodgers

19th June 2022 at his home Charlestown Village Craigavon. Dearly loved husband of Doris and beloved father of Glenda and Lindsay.

Funeral Service in Ballinacor Methodist Church on Tuesday 21st at 2pm followed by interment in Knocknamuckley Parish Churchyard.

House strictly private.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Marie Curie nurses c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert St. Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son and fiancee Edita.

Be Still My Soul The Lord Is On Thy Side.