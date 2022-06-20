The death has occurred of William George Weatherall

Weatherall / William George, 17th June 2022 peacefully at hospital. Late of Margretta Park, Lurgan. Dearly loved husband of Josie and beloved father of Louise, Alexander, Cara and Megan.

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Tuesday 21st June at 11am followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery. The Service can be viewed from “Malcomsons Lurgan” YouTube Channel via our website www.malcomsons.com

House strictly private. Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Monday between 7pm and 9pm.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Friends Of Brownlow House c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, son, son-in-law Gary, daughters-in-law Mary and Carissa, Megan’s partner Sam, grandchildren Sam, Harry, Teddy, Eleanor, Fred, Martha and Annis and family circle.

With Christ, which Is Far Better.