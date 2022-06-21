The death has occurred of Margaret Rose Baxter (née Brady)

Baxter (Nee Brady) (Lurgan) June 20th 2022 peacefully. Margaret Rose dearly beloved wife of the late Sean 15 Garland Court Lurgan R.I.P, and much loved mother of Maria, Martin, Nichola and Cathal, partners, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral on Wednesday at 9.45am from her late residence to St Peter's Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Margaret's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter's Church webcam.

St Anthony pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family and family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tel (028) 38322232.