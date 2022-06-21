The death has occurred of Mark McKinley

19th June 2022 peacefully at hospital aged 27 years. Beloved son of Ann and the late Alan, loving brother of Carol, Paul and Scott and a dear uncle.

Funeral arrangements later.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Southern Area Hospice c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us every day
Unseen, unheard but always near
So loved, so missed, so very dear

