The death has occurred of Sylvia Burns

24th June 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved partner of Barrie, cherished mother of Andrea and Ian, precious nanny of Zoe, Amy, Brooke, Dean and Evie, much-loved great-grandmother of Bentley and Jackson, and a dear sister of Colin and twin Sandra.

Funeral Service from her late home 48 Donard Gardens, Lurgan, on Thursday 30th June at 2pm followed by committal at Roselawn Crematorium.

House private until day of funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.