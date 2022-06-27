The death has occurred of Albert Ronald (Ronnie) McCullough

27th June 2022 peacefully at home, Braemar Avenue, Lurgan. Cherished husband of Marie, beloved father of Mark and Dawn, dear father-in-law of Stephanie and Jackie, loving grandfather of Kirsty (and her husband Neil), Ashleigh (and her fiancé Gareth), Ben, Kaitlyn and Robin and a precious great-grandfather of Rosie and Georgie.

House and funeral strictly private at his own request.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Cancer Research c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.