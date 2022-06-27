The death has occurred of Gwen Forsythe

26th June 2022 peacefully at Northern Ireland Hospice. Cherished daughter of Alan and the late Sylvia, beloved sister of Pamela, dear sister-in-law of Brendan and a loving aunt of Ben.

Funeral Service in Moira Presbyterian Church on Tuesday 28th June at 12noon followed by interment in the adjoining Burial Ground.

House private.

Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Monday between 7pm - 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Friends of the Cancer Centre,

c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

The Lord Is My Shepherd.