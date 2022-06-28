The death has occurred of John Edward (Eddie) Smyth

Smyth (Lurgan) June 27th 2022 peacefully at Aughnacloy House. John Edward (Eddie) dearly beloved son of the late James and Maryann Smyth formerly of Manor Drive, and much loved brother of Eilish, Vera, Seamus and the late Teresa, Marie, Pauline, Patricia, Sheila and Brenda R.I.P.

Funeral on Wednesday at 11.15am from his brother-in-law Tommy McCorry's home 42 Richmount Gardens Taghnevan to St Paul's Church for 12.00noon Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Eddie's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul's Church webcam.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Very deeply regretted by his loving sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and family circle.