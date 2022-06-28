The death has occurred of Teresa McMullan (née Polin)

McMullan (Nee Polin) (Lurgan) June 26th 2022 peacefully at home. Teresa, dearly beloved wife of the late Raymond 12 Cafolla Gardens R.I.P, and much loved mother of Jacqueline, Elsie, Kathy and Gregory, beloved mother-in-law of Tom and Richy, loving granny to Amy, Kerry, Debs, Tori, Ryan, Sarah and Shannon, and great granny to Lucy, Jack, Mya and Owen.

Funeral on Tuesday at 11.30am from her late home to St Paul's Church for 12.00noon Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Teresa's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul's Church webcam.

St Pio pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family and family circle.