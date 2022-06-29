The death has occurred of Robert James (Jim) Magowan

27th June 2022 peacefully at hospital. Late of Annaghanoon Road, Waringstown. Dearly loved husband of Anna, beloved father of Samuel, Joanna and Jayne, father-in-law of Gina, loving granda of Laura, Hannah, Heidi-Rose, Tiana and Henry.

Funeral Service in Lurgan Baptist Church on Friday 1st July at 2pm followed by interment in Magheralin Parish Churchyard.

House strictly private.

Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Thursday between 7pm and 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for United Christian Broadcasters c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

At Home With The Lord.