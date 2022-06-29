The death has occurred of William (Willie) McCrory

McCrory (Lurgan) June 27th 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. William (Willie) dearly beloved son of the late Daniel and Annie McCrory 30 Beech Court and formerly of Rampart Street Lurgan, and much loved brother of Mary, John, Danny, Jimmy, Joey and the late Lizzie R.I.P.

Funeral on Thursday at 9.30am from his late residence to St Paul's Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass, Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Willie's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul's Church webcam.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family and family circle.