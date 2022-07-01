The death has occurred of James Joseph (Joe) Hamill

Hamill / James Joseph (Joe) June 29th 2022 peacefully at hospital. Dearly loved husband of Hazel, beloved father of Paul and Gillian and much loved grandfather of Zara, Jack and Sophie. (Maghaberry Road, Moira)

Service of Thanksgiving in Maghaberry Elim Church on Saturday 2nd July at 1.15pm followed by a private family burial in Blaris Cemetery.

House private.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Cancer Research (Moira Branch) c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert St. Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, daughter in law Denise, son in law Darren, grandchildren and family circle.

Precious In The Sight Of The Lord Is The Death Of His Saints Ps.116 vs.15