The death has occurred of Michael Murtagh
Murtagh (Lurgan). June 30, 2022, suddenly but peacefully at home. Michael, Kilmore Road, beloved son of the late Hugh and Nora Murtagh and loving brother of Mary, Patricia, Clare, John and the late Harry, a dear brother in law and a cherished uncle and great uncle.

Requiem Mass for Michael was celebrated on Sunday at 3.00 pm in St. Peter’s Church. Burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

O Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in Thee. St. Martin pray for him

The family home will remain strictly private.

Family flowers only please.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.

