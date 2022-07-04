The death has occurred of Barbara Margaret Johnston (née Cassidy)

July 3rd 2022 peacefully at Aughnacloy House. Late of Woodford Park, Lurgan. Dearly loved wife of the late Billy and beloved mother of Mark and Leonard.

Funeral Service in Lurgan Salvation Army Citadel on Tuesday 5th July at 1pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

House strictly private.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE. (Cheques made payable to Malcomsons Donation Account please). Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons and family circle.

Absent From The Body, Present With The Lord.