The death has occurred of Eilish (Elizabeth) Bradshaw (née Withers)

Bradshaw (nee Withers) (Aghagallon), July 1, 2022, peacefully at home.

Eilish (Elizabeth), beloved wife of Brendan and loving mother of Peter, Brian, Kevin, Joanne and Maria, a dear mother in law to Bernie, Tara, Orla, and Glenn. Adored grandmother of Aileen, Michaela, David, Alex, Zara, Aimee, Tiernan, Luke and great grandmother of David, Robyn, Josie Mae and Addison.

Eilish reposed at her home, 8 St. Patrick’s Avenue until 2.00 pm on Monday, July 4.

A private committal service followed at Roselawn Crematorium.

No more suffering.

Will be sadly missed by her family and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to, Marie Curie, c/o Mc Alinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. Telephone: 02838 324404.