The death has occurred of Joseph Henry (Rowan) Robinson

July 2nd 2022 suddenly at Lisnisky Care Home. Late of Windsor Close, Waringstown.

Dearly loved son of Annaleen and the late Hampton, beloved brother of Hampton and cherished uncle of Melissa, Gareth and Tracy and her partner Don and great-uncle of Shannon, Rhys and Seth.

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Wednesday 6th July at 2pm followed by interment in Holy Trinity Parish Churchyard, Waringstown.

House strictly private.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Safe In The Arms Of Jesus.