The death has occurred of Rosemary Stewart

Stewart (Lurgan) July 2nd 2022 peacefully at Aughnacloy House. Rosemary dearly beloved wife of Ed 9 Inglewood Lurgan, and much loved mother of the late Ian And Roisin R.I.P, and beloved mother-in-law of Una, loving grandma to Emma, Liam and Amy, and loving great grandma to Eleanor and Ben.

Her remains will be reposing at her home on Sunday from 5.00pm until 7.00pm and Monday from 5.00pm until 7.00pm.

Funeral on Tuesday at 11.30am to St Peter's Church for 12.00noon Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Rosemary's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter's Church webcam.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle.