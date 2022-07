McVeigh – Dummigan (nee Larkin) (Craigavon, formerly of Maguiresbridge), July 2, 2022, suddenly.

Aileen, 134 Meadowbrook, beloved mother of Gerard and Francis, a dear mother in law to Sharon and Fallon, and cherished grandmother of Shauna, Killian, Fionn, Bebhinn, loving sister of Martin, Marie and Nuala.

Funeral arrangements later.

St. Padre Pio pray for her.

Always loved and remembered by her family and entire family circle.