The death has occurred of Gerald (Gerry) Shanks

Shanks Gerald (Gerry) - 3rd July 2022. Peacefully at home in the care of his daughters Anne and Meta and son-in-law John. Beloved husband of the late Isobel, dear father of Valerie, Anne and Meta, father-in-law of Robert and John and a loving grandfather and great grandfather.

Funeral service in Craigavon Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 12.00 noon followed by interment in Kernan cemetery.

House private (as per Gerry’s wishes).

Family flowers only. Donations if desired payable to Marie Curie c/o George McNabb & Co 106 Bridge Street, Portadown, BT63 5AP. He will be greatly missed by his Daughters, Sons-in-law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Family Circle.

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away”

Rev 21 v 4.