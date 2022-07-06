The death has occurred of Lorraine Richardson

Richardson, Lorraine 20th June 2022 suddenly abroad. Late of Hill Lane, Bannfoot, Lurgan. Dearly loved wife of Gordon, beloved mother of Clare and Warren, mother-in-law of Noel and Sarah, much loved stepmother of Daphne, devoted grandmother of Louise, Ryan, Darren, Ben, Charlie and Garrett and great-grandmother of Caragh.



Funeral Service in Portadown Elim Church on Thursday 7th July at 1pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.



House strictly private.



No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Helping Hands c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.



Will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.



Safe In The Arms Of Jesus.