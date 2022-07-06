The death has occurred of Norah Clarke (née McComb)

Called home 4th July 2022, peacefully, late of Gilford Road, Lurgan. Beloved wife of Arthur, devoted mother of Sharon and Philip, loving nana of Zara and Taryn and much loved sister of Elizabeth (Reynolds) and the late Etta.



House and funeral strictly private at her request. Those wishing to pay their respects can do so at a graveside service in Lurgan Cemetery on Thursday at 12.30pm.



No flowers or donations please.



Norah will be lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by her family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law and the entire family circle.



“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16.