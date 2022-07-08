The death has occurred of Margaret Conlan (née Liddy)

The death has occurred of Margaret Conlan (née Liddy)
Conlan (née Liddy), (Lurgan), July 5, 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Margaret, late of Manor Drive, beloved mother of Desmond, Bernadette, Geraldine, Martin, Paula and the late Mary. A dear mother in law to Tony D, Tony C and Serkan and a cherished grandmother and great grandmother.

Margaret's remains reposed at her daughter Bernadette’s residence, 18 Kiln Lodge, Silverwood, BT66 6HT. Requiem Mass was  celebrated on Saturday at 10.30am in St. Paul’s Church, Lurgan. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Lylo.

Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Padre Pio pray for her.

Always loved and remembered by her family and entire family circle.

